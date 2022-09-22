Fermentation underway in Champagne for “solar” 2022 vintage

By James Bayley

Comité Champagne, the trade association representing the interests of Champagne growers and houses, has published an update on its “solar” 2022 vintage.

The last grapes are picked, the pressing centres have delivered their final musts, fermentation is underway, and the Champagne harvest that started on 20 August for the earliest-ripening crus is now complete.

Despite the summer drought, some well-timed rain produced the optimum conditions for ripening. As a result, 2022 is said to have become an excellent Champagne vintage, yielding substantial volume, with a quick and easy winegrowing season and healthy grapes.

According to the Comité report, the musts promise excellent quality, with potential alcohol on average better than 10% by volume and well-balanced acidity. Quantity was variable from sector to sector, but has proved sufficient everywhere to meet the 12,000 kg/ha available volume set for the year.

Winegrowers’ president, Maxime Toubart, said: “Thanks to a bountiful, high-quality harvest, and the co-operation of the INAO (governing body for protected designations of origin), winegrowers have been able to rebuild reserves that were substantially depleted by the 2021 winegrowing year.”

Champagne Houses president David Chatillon added: “Market demand is strong (up 9% at the end of August compared to the previous year) following on the already remarkable figures for 2021.

“The profession remains optimistic for the future, despite the uncertain economic climate. The fine grapes harvested this year are set to make great wines that will surely satisfy the expectations of consumers.”







