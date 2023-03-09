Volumes ‘remain stable’ across key regions of France

By James Bayley

The Rhône Valley, Chablis and the Loire Valley have all released figures regarding the 2022 harvest, providing a snapshot from three key regions of France and indicating how much wine they may have to offer the market against previous vintages.

Following Wine Paris 2023, Rhône Valley winemakers reported that overall volume was 2% higher than in 2021 but 3% lower than the average of the past five harvests.

Volumes were also up in Chablis despite a later harvest than usual and, although down on expectations at the beginning of July, volumes in the Loire Valley reportedly remain “stable and healthy.”

Rhône

With just over 2.6 million hl, the 2022 harvest from the Rhone Valley vineyards increased slightly, by 2%, compared to the 2021 vintage but in decline (-3%) compared to the average of the last five vintages. The share of red wine remained stable, accounting for 76% of the harvest. White wine gained 2 points and is now in balance with rosé at 12% each.

However, in terms of commercialisation, the progress made in the Rhône in 2021 was halted by some complicated weather in 2022. Overall, the outflow from wineries is down 6% compared to 2021, which was a very good year, with a strong rebound of exports.

Another evolution noted compared to the average over five years is a small decline in bottled wine (-4%) whereas bulk wine suffered more from the succession of crises (-10%).

As a result, some changes in relation to the average stability can be identified. Globally, the share of bottled wine in the Rhône Valley's output has gone from 34% to 35.4%.

White wine alone now represents 8.2% of output compared to an average of 6.5% over five years.

Internationally (12 months to the end of October), the recovery continues, with the export turnover of the Rhône Valley increasing by 4% vs 2021 and up 22% vs 2020.

Major exports account for most of the drop in international volumes (USA -12%, Canada -5%, China -20%) while most European markets are on a different trend (Belgium +7%, Germany +25%, Sweden +8%, Netherlands +23%, Denmark +7%).

In terms of turnover, all these countries are growing, including the USA which is up 7% and Canada, up 3%. Only the UK and China saw their turnover fall.

Chablis

Chablis too noted a boost in volumes compared to last year, despite being a later harvest than usual their yields were in fact close to the maximum allowance for the region.

The harvest concluded in the third week of September, and neither the frost nor the drought prevented the vineyards from producing close to normal yields. However, the volumes harvested varied from one domain to another, with some estates easily reaching full production while others were below the appellation's yield.

Loire Valley

The overall volume, given available stock, was reportedly well matched to meet the commercial requirements of the Loire Valley, both for domestic consumption as well as for exportation.

Although volumes were moderately down on those expected at the beginning of July, the result of the long period of drought and low rainfall has meant that stocks are healthy and remain stable.

This stability of stocks enables the Loire Valley to maintain a positive commercial output, both in France and abroad, whether for sparkling wines, white, rosé or red Loire Valley wines.

Lionel Gosseaume, president of InterLoire said: “The concerns of the summer surrounding drought have been partially alleviated, but it will remain a stressful vintage for the winegrowers and merchants of the Loire. It seems that this is a situation we must get accustomed to.”











