Cadman Capital launches new-look website with crypto payment option

By James Bayley

Following research earlier in the year to better understand its customer’s needs, Cadman Fine Wines has announced the launch of a new website for its wine retail businesses, complete with crypto payment functionality.

The website has merged Cadman Fine Wines, New Zealand House of Wine and The South Africa House of Wine to create ease of access for its clients.

In response to customer feedback, the site now offers a broader range of wines, a new spirits range, ability to buy in bond and through subscription, as well as offering crypto as a new payment method.

James Reed, MD of Cadman Wine told Harpers: “There are one or two wine trading platforms out there that accept crypto, but these are relatively unknown businesses. I think we are the first online retailer to allow crypto payments.

“We see the opportunity to open the wine trade and our business to a new set of customers who are increasingly looking for opportunities to spend their crypto currencies.”

The merge of its websites is part of a wider plan to offer a more comprehensive service and a better user experience to its customers as Cadman looks to expand its business further.

Reed added: “We are thrilled to launch this new and improved customer proposition to provide more choice to our valued customers, and to build upon our already top class customer offer.

“This is just the latest step in our ongoing growth strategy as we look to expand our offering as a business. Cadman wine is delighted to be able to offer all our customers a wider wine selection from more countries, a modernised website and even greater customer service that they already expect from us.”

Meanwhile, a collection of five of South Africa’s finest and most historic wines were recently sold as NFTs, marking a first for the South African fine wine industry.

The auction – undertaken through fine art auctioneer Strauss & Co – saw prices exceed estimates on several lots, with Klein Constantia’s Vin de Constance vertical collection from 1986-2027 reaching £63,000 including commissions.

Strauss & Co Fine Wine specialist Roland Peens, said: “We believe this new technology is the most powerful way of packaging and trading vintage wines, especially when provenance is so vital.”







