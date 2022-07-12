Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Oche, The Strand

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  12 July, 2022

    OCHE, THE STRAND

    105 Strand, London WC2R 0AA

    oche.com

    This month, Oche – billed as a gastro-gaming concept – lands in London. A tech-driven darts venue, it promises to serve up a range of shared plates inspired by cuisines from around the world paired with uniquely crafted cocktails, craft beers and wines while guests enjoy an exceptional gaming experience.

    The venue opened on 14 June and will take a prominent spot on The Strand. Oche is part of The Social Gaming Group, a global player in the competitive socialising space.

    Through the marriage of a premium, shared darts experience, and an exceptional food and drinks offering, Oche is said to introduce gastro-gaming, which encourages consumers to play, interact and be in the moment.



    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Harpers' new Top 25 Sommeliers in the UK...

    IWC Awards 2022: See the results

    Low and no moves to the mainstream as mo...

    African spirits group Spearhead announce...

    Sales of Lidl’s own label Pimm’s alterna...

    Exton Park Announces New CEO Appointment...

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
    Wine Stars Awards

    Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

    The Comfort of Another Round

    Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    Jobs 

    ...

    Australian Vintage Ltd: Category Insights Manager UK, Europe and North America

    ...

    Compagnie Medocaine: UK & Ireland Sales Account Manager

    Jobs »
    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95