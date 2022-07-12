Oche, The Strand

By Harpers Editorial

OCHE, THE STRAND

105 Strand, London WC2R 0AA

oche.com

This month, Oche – billed as a gastro-gaming concept – lands in London. A tech-driven darts venue, it promises to serve up a range of shared plates inspired by cuisines from around the world paired with uniquely crafted cocktails, craft beers and wines while guests enjoy an exceptional gaming experience.

The venue opened on 14 June and will take a prominent spot on The Strand. Oche is part of The Social Gaming Group, a global player in the competitive socialising space.

Through the marriage of a premium, shared darts experience, and an exceptional food and drinks offering, Oche is said to introduce gastro-gaming, which encourages consumers to play, interact and be in the moment.







