Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

New Zealand seals the deal with Europe

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  01 July, 2022

New Zealand has signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the EU in a deal which largely mirrors the UK’s own NZ FTA.

In March this year, the UK and New Zealand, home to Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc and the eighth biggest country of origin by volume in the UK, signed a deal which would remove tariffs and bureaucratic barriers for trade.

Now, the EU has penned largely the same deal, with the removal of tariffs to the bloc estimated to save wine growers NZD $5.5million annually.

“Our understanding is that the agreement is positive for winegrowers exporting to the EU,” said Philip Gregan, CEO of New Zealand Winegrowers.

“It will help remove technical barriers to trade, and reduce burdens from certification and labelling requirements in a dedicated Wine Annex. It will also support future growth in the market, and encourage exporters to focus on the EU.”

The EU is a significant export market for New Zealand wine, with over 20 million litres of wine exported, valued at over $150 million, over the past 12 months.

The UK, by contrast, is New Zealand’s second largest export market for wine, with exports valued at over $400 million over the past 12 months, making it more valuable than the entirety of the EU and its member states.

Speaking of the EU agreement, Gregan added that the market’s complex rules can make “access difficult for winegrowers, so it is encouraging to see some easing of restrictions in this area.”

The parties have also agreed to protect each other’s geographical indications (GIs). New Zealand’s GIs for wine (such as Marlborough, Central Otago and Hawke’s Bay) will be protected in the EU for the first time. Some historic wine names such as port and sherry will be phased out in New Zealand over time, as they have been in many other countries that have entered into free trade agreements with the EU.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Scotland’s oldest wine merchant opens ne...

Naked Wines profits warning sparks share...

Festa and the future of wine tastings

Cross-party report issues dire warning a...

Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers 2022

Freixenet Copestick bolsters its Argenti...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Maisons Marques et Domaines: Regional Sales Manager

...

Vineyards of Hampshire: Chair

...

Compagnie Medocaine: UK & Ireland Sales Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95