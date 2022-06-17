Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Pop a cork for English Wine Week

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  17 June, 2022

The annual English Wine Week celebration returns tomorrow with a fully-fledged programme of events from 18-26 June.

Mixing up a host of physical and online events across the country, the week folds in tastings, tours, food pairings, picnics and more at both cellars doors and with merchants.

This year’s bash comes at a promising time for the UK’s homegrown wine, with sales of English and Welsh wines have risen by 69% since 2019 – from 5.5m bottles in 2019 to 7.1m in 2020, growing to 9.3m in 2021.

The area under vine has also more than quadrupled since 2000, hitting 3,758ha, with some 50% of sales now being direct from cellar doors or via winery websites.

Among many promised highlights for 2022’s English Wine Week is The Only Way is Essex, featuring a tour of six wines made from grapes from this country’s increasingly feted vines, local festivals such as The Big English Wine Festival in Cheltenham (18 June) and Canterbury Wine Festival (24-25 June), and Discovery Tours of Sussex vineyards (24, 25 and 26 June).

Drop into The Savoy, and an optional extra to its grand afternoon tea is a glass of English fizz, courtesy of its English wine partner, Nyetimber.

Meanwhile, many wineries, including leading estates such as Simpsons and Bolney, are to have tastings at the cellar, with winemaker dinners at producers, including Langham and Welland Valley Vineyard.

For those unfamiliar with English wines, a podcast featuring author Oz Clarke offers insights into the future of English wine with his usual infectious enthusiasm.

The advent of English Wine Week has also been a hook for a slew of new launches and initiatives in the trade and English wine industry.

These include a new food and drink campaign from Visit Essex, a county where the vineyards have fast grown to account for 10% of the fruit used for English wines.

Sussex has also now been officially granted a PDO for its sparkling wines, helping raise the quality profile.

Individual estates have been busy too, with the release of wines for English Wine Week from the likes of Terlingham and new Sussex estate Everflyht (a Harpers neighbour), to mention just two.

Wine app Vivino has marked the occasion with the release of its latest Vivino Community Awards, revealing that its users “favoured English sparkling wines over Champagne” as a top fizz choice, with Hattingley, Nyetimber and Wiston being among the favourites.

More information on English Wine Week can be found here.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

London Wine Fair bounces back following...

Treasury bags new format extension as co...

Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers 2022

Harpers' 30 Under 30 winners announced

Bancroft Wines appoints John Hutton as c...

French give green light for global Cheni...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Maisons Marques et Domaines: Regional Sales Manager

...

Vineyards of Hampshire: Chair

...

Compagnie Medocaine: UK & Ireland Sales Account Manager

...

Liberty Wines: Director of Operations

...

Theatre of Wine: Branch Manager - Tufnell Park

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95