Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Third month of double-digit inflation hits food and drink

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  10 June, 2022

Data from CGA has revealed a third month of double-digit inflation for foodservice prices in April, with further rises expected and inflation unlikely to fall below 7% until at least next year.

The trend for high food and drink inflation has been a characteristic of 2022 so far, with high energy costs and an unstable global supply network all adding to the cost of moving goods worldwide.

Now, the trend looks set to continue. According to the latest CGA Prestige Foodservice Price Index (FPI), food and drink prices in April were 10% higher than during the same period in 2021, with inflation set to extend into 2023.

The data only covers non-alcoholic drinks – mineral water, soft drinks and juice – which saw price rise by 0.9% in April. However, the trend mirrors inflation in alcoholic drinks amid rising cost and supply crises, with volatility likely to continue to impact across the board for some time.

Inflationary pressures are also having an impact at the top level of the industry. According to accountancy firm, UHY Hacker Young, losses at the top 100 UK restaurant groups have risen 24% in the past six months alone, from £673m to £832m.

The scale of the losses has been driven by the effects of major restructuring programmes undertaken following the pandemic. Some restaurants that were forced to close saw their debts – primarily to landlords – build up to unsustainable levels.

Losses among the UK’s major restaurant chains have since reached “enormous proportions”, Peter Kubik, partner at UHY Hacker Young said.

“Many of them overextended themselves significantly over recent years, just in time to be hit by Covid and inflation running out of control”.

Volatility among food and drink prices, meanwhile, continue – exacerbated in recent months by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The crisis has reduced the production levels of food staples including grains and oils, and driven up energy and fuel costs by increasing oil prices and restricting gas supplies.

The same pressures are having an impact on the wider drinks category, too.

“Although growth in the category looks to be strong, the dominating issues faced over the past two years are still impacting the category,” CGA told Harpers. “Supply chain issues remain, labour issues and increased costs for packaging and fuel, glass availability all continue to impact the category.”






Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Harpers' 30 Under 30 winners announced

Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers 2022

Ukrainian wines seek independents

30 Under 30: The drinks trade’s future l...

Gonzalez Byass welcomes portfolio tastin...

WSTA celebrates LWF return, though "Reco...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Compagnie Medocaine: UK & Ireland Sales Account Manager

...

Liberty Wines: Director of Operations

...

Theatre of Wine: Branch Manager - Tufnell Park

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95