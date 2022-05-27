Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Business support lags behind in cost-of-living crisis

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  27 May, 2022

A £15bn package aimed at helping households deal with inflation and the rising cost of energy bills comes just one day after the Sue Gray report was published – a move that has prompted critics to question the rationale and timing of the sudden windfall for British consumers. Also, they ask, where is the support for business?

While chancellor Rishi Sunak, among others, have been fined for being snapped at lockdown parties, drink in hand, businesses have questioned why they were given the cold shoulder at yesterday’s tax statement, where no specific measures for UK industry were announced. They have also questioned the knock-on effect for the hospitality sector, which is still recovering from the effects of successive lockdowns, while the costs of doing business in the UK continues to rise.

“[Yesterday’s] announcement of a £15bn package to ease the cost-of-living crisis is a welcome signal that the government is targeting inflation,” UKHospitality CEO Kate Nicholls said.

“Direct, focused cash payments for lower-income households will hopefully shore up some consumer confidence, but now we need a commensurate focus to reduce the costs of doing business and further price rises.

“The government needs to identify and accelerate policies that will cut costs, minimise red tape and accelerate growth.”

Nicholls, among others, are now calling for a further cut to business taxes in order to incentivise investment in high streets. As inflation rises, this continues to be a priority, as the rising costs for energy, raw materials and people continue to have an impact on companies’ bottom line.

Calls also include a reduction in VAT to 5% on firms’ energy bills and deferring the increase to national insurance contributions until April next year to alleviate some of the pressure to raise prices.

Yesterday’s tax statement revealed a £400 energy windfall for households, with more than eight million of the lowest income households to receive a £650 one-off payment.

However, there was nothing to enthuse businesses, which are “still only just starting to get back on their feet”, Colin Wilkinson, managing director of the SLTA (Scottish Licensed Trade Association), said.

“Add to the mix the ScotRail situation with a third of services being cut and the ongoing challenges of staff shortages, supply issues, and new legislative measures that have been on hold for the last two years now looming – for example, the deposit return scheme (DRS) and the business rates review – and businesses are in a perilous situation.

“Our hope today was that the Chancellor would recognise these issues and announce some measures to help struggling businesses and stave off the very real threat of ‘tumbleweed’ city and town centres,” he added.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Co-founder of sommelier-backed canned wi...

Miles Beale speaks out against the gover...

Nusrat Ghani MP announced as new co-chai...

Greek wines edge towards greater represe...

Italian market report highlights country...

Winners announced for Wines from Spain A...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Liberty Wines: Director of Operations

...

Daniel Lambert Wines: National Sales Account Manager

...

Theatre of Wine: Branch Manager - Tufnell Park

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95