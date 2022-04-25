Louis Latour Agencies expands portfolio with Provence

By James Bayley

Louis Latour Agencies has announced a significant expansion to their portfolio in the shape of Provence wine producers, Château Sainte Roseline Cru Classé and Château des Demoiselles. The wineries will join the Louis Latour portfolio from May 2022.

The estates have been owned by the Teillaud family since 1994 and have been managed by Aurélie Bertin Teillaud since 2008. Their vineyards are currently undergoing organic conversion and are on target to be fully certified in time for the release of the 2022 vintage.

Château Sainte Roseline and Château des Demoiselles have been certified HVE 3 since 2019 and are the first estates to be ISO 26 000 approved in Provence.

Patrick Pouvatchy, export sales manager for both properties, said: “We are happy to begin this partnership with Louis Latour Agencies. We share a similar approach to the market, a common philosophy and common long-term goals which will enable us to work together to reinforce our brands presence in the UK market.”

Will Oatley, Louis Latour Agencies’ MD, said: “We are always on the lookout for new additions to strengthen our portfolio and the opportunity to work with the teams at Château Sainte Roseline and Château des Demoiselles has come at the perfect time.”

Oatley continued: ”There has been a real gap in our portfolio for Provencal wines but the fit between us and any potential partner has to be right so, for some time, we have been searching for the right one. We were impressed by the wines, ethos and working philosophy of the teams at these two Châteaux so it was an easy decision to work with them.”

Louis Latour Agencies will be listing the red, white and rose wines from the Lampe de Méduse and La Chapelle ranges from Château Sainte Roseline and the red, white and rose from Château des Demoiselles.







