Cono Sur launches new Sauvignon Blanc Blush as pale rosé trend continues to soar

Cono Sur, one of Chile’s leading wineries, has launched a new Sauvignon Blanc Blush into its Bicicleta range.

The wine is predominantly Sauvignon Blanc, with just a splash of Pinot Noir to add berry hints and give the wine its light pink colour.

The new offering is available in Nisa stores and online via Ocado, with further retailer listings to follow soon.

Cono Sur marketing manager in the UK Heather Jones said: “This delicious new wine is perfectly pitched to meet wine drinkers’ taste for both Sauvignon Blanc (which is by far the UK’s top-selling grape variety) and for rosé too.

"We know that rosé shoppers ‘buy with their eyes,’ and we think its pale pink appearance and sleek design will really appeal, and we’re sure that fans of Cono Sur will welcome this stylish addition to the range.”

Winemaker Matias Rios added: “Crisp and expressive with citrus notes of grapefruit and tropical fruits. A touch of Pinot Noir adds hints of cherry, strawberry and raspberry which perfectly complement the Sauvignon Blanc for a balanced and refreshing wine. Enjoy as an aperitif or with light salads and seafood dishes.”

Meanwhile, a chronic Sauvignon Blanc shortage in New Zealand has created an opportunity for producers in other countries, most notably Chile and South Africa.

Although the volumes exported are significantly lower than New Zealand, the reputation of both Chilean and South African Sauvignon Blanc has risen dramatically in recent years. This has not escaped the attention of the UK trade, which notes that the price point is often more favourable – especially in the premium segment.

The rise of Rosé has also been on the radar for UK retailers.

Graham Nash, product development manager at Tesco, said: “Rosé has become less seasonal as customers are looking to drink crisp and refreshing wine styles all year round, and sparkling wines are also now starting to see the effect of this trend.”

According to the WSTA, rosé saw the biggest uplift in terms of sales in 2021, with an 8% increase in volume compared to 2020.

Nash added: “Over the past year, we have also seen changes in wine consumption behaviour that have shaped our plan and range. For example, consumers are turning to crisp and refreshing white wines.

“Our customers’ love for Sauvignon Blanc has not stopped, even when New Zealand’s harvest delivered lower volumes than usual. Instead, consumers are trying new Sauvignon Blancs from Australia, Chile and South Africa."

Cono Sur Sauvignon Blanc Blush 2021 will retail at £7.50







