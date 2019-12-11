Subscriber login Close [x]
Mirabeau poaches Tesco buyer

By Lisa Riley
Published:  11 December, 2019

Mirabeau has appointed Tesco buyer Rob Dixon as head of retail UK and Ireland. ​​

Joining the family run business with immediate effect, Dixon spent the past 15 years working for Tesco where most recently he was responsible for buying in the categories of French wine, Champagne and sparkling. ​​

Dixon will in his new position be working across all retail channels in the UK and, in particular, with Mirabeau’s long- standing client Waitrose, said Stephen Cronk, co-founder of Mirabeau.​​

“We are delighted to have attracted such a high-profile wine industry figure to our family business. We believe his strong background in retail will be a major advantage as we move towards our 10-year anniversary in 2020.”

With Provence rosé wine continuing to grow globally and for Mirabeau, the UK remained a key market and was “as buoyant as ever”, he added. ​​

The Mirabeau range of rosé wines are now being sold in 50 countries and in the UK and are, in addition to Waitrose, available from Sainsbury’s, Bibendum and Matthew Clark.​​

Founded in 2010 by British couple Stephen and Jeany Cronk, the producer recently acquired a vineyard in conversion to organic farming in the nature reserve of the Plain of the Maure mountains, not far from St Tropez.​


 

