Harpers Exclusive: The Wines Direct Consumer Award winners 2022

By James Bayley

Now in its fourth year, Harpers can exclusively reveal the 2022 Wine Direct Awards results.

The awards provide feedback and recognition to merchants and brands directly from the consumer. However, there is one change to the awards this year; the inclusion of an Eco-Champion Award. This special award recognises businesses making great strides forward in trying to work more sustainably.

Assessed and nominated by Chris Burr MW, the award is a testament to the innovation and hard work it takes to reduce carbon footprint and minimise the impact on the environment.

After collecting 1022 consumer responses between 9-19 May 2022, the Wine Direct Awards are in:

Supermarket of the Year

Winner: Cellar by Waitrose & Partners

This year’s winner in the overall Supermarket category was Cellar by Waitrose & Partners after scoring 3.8 out of 5 across all areas – the retailer was most highly revered for Customer Service and Quality.

Commended: Aldi

Usually, there is only one runner up, but it was too much of a close call this year. Both Aldi and Ocado scored an overall 3.6 out of 5 in all areas.

Aldi was rated most highly out of all Supermarkets (4/5) in the ‘Value for Money’ category.

Commended: Ocado

Ocado was rated most highly for ‘Supermarket Selection’, and a common theme was also how impressed customers continue to be with their delivery offering.

Large Merchant of the Year

Winner: Majestic

Majestic scored 4/5 in both the customer service and the quality category - consumers particularly enjoyed speaking to wine specialists in Majestic stores.

Commended: Laithwaites

Following very closely, the commended medal this year goes to Laithwaites. The merchant scored highest in terms of selection and very highly in the value for money category.

Customers enjoyed trying the pre-mixed case offerings, which can be seen as good value and allow consumers to explore bottles which they may not have tried.

Independent Wine Merchant

Winner: The Wine Society, Stevenage

With a score of 4.5, the Wine Society offers its customers the chance to become a member and receive a multitude of benefits, including discounted prices and free next day delivery. The indie also runs various events, both on and offline.

Commended: Tanners

Tanners prides itself on being family-owned and family-run and have won multiple awards and accolades in recent years.

Drink Brand of the Year

Once again, driven by consumers, these awards saw a shift in results, particularly the winning wine, Cabalie, which pipped a well-known New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc to the post.

Wine of the year

Winner: Cabalie (Laithwaites)

Cabalie Wine is available at Laithwaites and the Sunday Times Wine Club, where it consistently receives rave reviews.

Commended: Oyster Bay

“Excellent wine with rich dry flavours.”

Gin of the year

Winner: Bombay Sapphire

Bombay Sapphire took the bulk of the votes this year and scored an unbeatable 5/5 stars on average. The gin has a unique flavour profile that is instantly recognisable.

Commended: Tanqueray

“Juniper heavy with just a touch of creaminess. Herbal, punchy. Great for a martini or a G&T.”

Beer of the year

Winner: Peroni

“Fresh and clean tasting. Peroni is probably the perfect lager.”

Commended: Brewdog

One consumer review read: “Such amazing variety, seasonality and quality; I like the special collaboration brews and some of their staples such as hazy Jane.”

Whisky of the year

Winner: Jack Daniels

“Jack Daniels (and their range including Single Barrel and Gentleman Jack) are great drinking whiskeys. Standard JD is perfect with mixers whereas Single Barrel and Gentleman Jack make a perfect Old Fashioned.”

Commended: Laphroaig

“Very clean and very rich flavour due to the blue peat smoke. Really lovely to enjoy in a cool glass on the rocks.”

Supermarket Own Label Wines

Winner: Tesco Finest

“Tesco finest have a reliable quality which is a cut above the standard cheap ranges.”

“Excellent value for money!”

Commended: Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference

“Excellent value for money and great taste.”

