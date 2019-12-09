Louis Latour adds two from NZ

By Mathew Lyons

Louis Latour Agencies is to list New Zealand’s Pyramid Valley and Smith & Sheth wines from February 2020.

Both brands are owned by Aotearoa NZ Fine Wine Estates (AONZ), which was founded in early 2017 by Steve Smith MW from Craggy Range and Texan investor Brian Sheth.

Will Oatley, MD of Louis Latour Agencies, said: “The wines are a perfect fit for the rest of our portfolio; these are expressive wines made with passion and with a deep concern for the natural environment.”

Pyramid Valley and Smith & Sheth replace Kiwi wines from Marlborough’s Seresin and Momo – which are moving to Enotria in at the end of January 2020 – on the Latour list.

Pyramid Valley was founded in 2000 by Mike and Claudia Weersing, who have pioneered Biodynamic wine-making in New Zealand. With a focus on Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, the estate is based near Waikari in North Canterbury.

It was acquired by AONZ in August 2017, together with Lowburn Ferry Wines in Central Otago the following year. The Otago estate, which produces Pinot Noir, has been renamed Manata and is now also run along biodynamic lines.

Smith & Sheth, which is based in Hawkes Bay, is a negociant which blends juice from different vineyards under its CRU label.

Michael Henley, chief executive of AONZ, said: “It is great to be working with the team at Louis Latour Agencies: they are an established, responsible, brand-building company who have excellent contacts in this competitive market.

“We look forward to introducing the new Smith & Sheth CRU wines to the market and reconnecting with passionate Pyramid Valley supporters.”

Louis Latour Agencies will list four wines each from Smith & Sheth and Pyramid Valley. It will add the premium Pyramid Valley Botanicals range in autumn 2020.

Louis Latour Agencies is owned by Maison Louis Latour, the historic Burgundy grower negociant, and distributes a small number of family-owned properties.









