Tommasi extends reach to Etna

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  21 April, 2022

Valpolicella-based Tommasi Family Estates has continued its spread throughout Italy with its latest acquisition of a winery and vineyards on the slopes of Mount Etna.

The property, which comprises 15ha planted to Nerello Mascalese and Carricante, lies at 570 above sea level in Linguaglossa and is described as a “collaboration” with a prominent hotelier family in nearby Taormina.

Originally known for its Amarone and Valpolicella wines, Tommasi has expanded into several regions of Italy, now with a total of 780ha across estates in Veneto, Lombardy, Montalcino, Maremma, Puglia and Basilicata, with a further project in Umbria that will come to fruition in 2023.

 

• READ MORE: Sicily channels tourism to boost recognition of diverse DOCs

“For 120 years we have had the ambitious goal of telling the story of Italy through its winemaking heritage and we are therefore proud to be considered among the best Italian wine ambassadors,” said Tommasi’s executive director, Pierangelo Tommasi.

“Today, Etna represents one of the most interesting and exciting wine territories both from a production and business point of view. We are proud to be able to add this appellation to our portfolio with the others that we already represent, such as Valpolicella Classica, Lugana, Montalcino, Vulture in Basilicata and Manduria in Puglia.

The as-yet-unnamed Sicilian winery will produce wines under the Etna Rosso and Etna Bianco DOCs, also adding to the vino-tourism side of Tommasi’s business, which extends to other properties already established in the portfolio.

Etna has, of course, risen to prominence in recent decades as one of Italy’s top wine regions, attracting investment, with the best examples of Nerello Mascalese and Carricante reflecting the cooler mountain slopes and its spectacular volcanic soils.



