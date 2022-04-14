Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Chianti Classico UK Sommelier Ambassador Competition is launched

By James Bayley
Published:  14 April, 2022

The Consorzio Chianti Classico will select its first UK ambassador in September.

The competition is intended for UK based sommeliers who have a special interest in Chianti Classico wines. The winner will be invited on an all-expenses-paid trip to the region, will receive funding for promotional activities for Chianti Classico at their place of work and will be given their own selection of Chianti Classico wines.

The selection process will start on Monday, 23 May, with an online exam testing background knowledge of the area, terroir, history and wines.

The eight highest-scoring entrants will be invited to the finals on Monday 12 September at 67 Pall Mall in central London.

An oral exam for each finalist will follow a blind tasting. All eight finalists will be invited to a special dinner at 67 Pall Mall on the same evening, where the winner will be announced.

The finalists will also be invited to an all-expenses three-day trip to the Chianti Classico in November 2022.

Registration for the online exam is via the link below. The deadline to register is Tuesday 17th May. https://www.chianticlassico.com/en/chianti-classico-ambassador-exam

Full details on the competition can be found here.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Arribaes: The New frontier of Iberian fi...

Lindeman's achieves carbon neutral statu...

Armit Wines reveals strong 2021 financia...

Hidden Sea celebrates removing 10 millio...

Tim Atkin MW: Rising from the ashes

Strauss & Co launches Africa’s first NFT...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Insight Analyst

...

Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

...

Porte Noire: Business Development & Sales Manager

...

Hispamerchants Ltd: Sales Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95