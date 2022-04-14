Chianti Classico UK Sommelier Ambassador Competition is launched

By James Bayley

The Consorzio Chianti Classico will select its first UK ambassador in September.

The competition is intended for UK based sommeliers who have a special interest in Chianti Classico wines. The winner will be invited on an all-expenses-paid trip to the region, will receive funding for promotional activities for Chianti Classico at their place of work and will be given their own selection of Chianti Classico wines.

The selection process will start on Monday, 23 May, with an online exam testing background knowledge of the area, terroir, history and wines.

The eight highest-scoring entrants will be invited to the finals on Monday 12 September at 67 Pall Mall in central London.

An oral exam for each finalist will follow a blind tasting. All eight finalists will be invited to a special dinner at 67 Pall Mall on the same evening, where the winner will be announced.

The finalists will also be invited to an all-expenses three-day trip to the Chianti Classico in November 2022.

Registration for the online exam is via the link below. The deadline to register is Tuesday 17th May. https://www.chianticlassico.com/en/chianti-classico-ambassador-exam

Full details on the competition can be found here.