Looking Back, Forging Ahead Q&A: Duncan Gammie, The Wee Vinoteca

By Harpers Editorial team

Next up in our end of year trade talking heads is Duncan Gammie, sommelier and founder of The Wee Vinoteca, as he reflects on remaining competitive in a challenging environment.

What have you put in place to maximise Christmas trading and what are the early indications so far?

This year I’ve changed the format of our Christmas wine fair, which has seen ticket sales go from 150 to over 400 people. This will have a huge impact on sales for the day. Furthermore, I’ve secured access to an exclusive collection of aged Bordeaux, which I’ve been able to sell to a few select customers.

Early indications are very good. Normally December ramps up, but this year, it has been manic from the very beginning. So far, it’s looking very promising.

What, for you, were the specific highs of 2024?

2024 has had many highs. Not only has the business won multiple awards, but this year I as an individual have been recognised for my achievements, which has been lovely. From a commercial standpoint, my greatest success has been doubling the number of customers in my personalised wine subscription. In fact, it has been so popular I’ve had to establish a waiting list to control the number of customers joining at once.

And the lows?

Honestly, there has only been one low of the year. As a business, we’ve taken on a lot of projects in 2024 and for a few of them we’ve not been able to execute them to the standard I’d wish. This is a great opportunity for improvement next year.

How have the specific challenges of this year contributed to wider drinks trends?

There has been a greater increase in premiumisation – our most premium wine subscription has been our fastest growing product of the year. Our customers have always tended to be quite adventurous, but we are definitely attracting more of those type of customers to our brand.

With the duty easement likely to end in February, how are you looking to mitigate the impact of rising duty on business?

I will continue to look for great value alternatives from countries like Greece and Portugal. I will also spend time highlighting to my customers the additional value we offer so we are less of a commodity and more of an experience. Whilst it will be a difficult situation, it is one that will affect all wine businesses and we (and our customers) will just have to find a way to endure.

As a business, what positives are you looking forward to in 2025?

We’ve lots to look forward to in 2025. For starters, we’re starting off the year in Harper’s Top 50 Indie Merchants. My main objective for 2025 is to focus on doing less, but to a much higher standard. As a business owner, there is a temptation to do more and more. I want to spend next year focusing on quality of work over quantity.

Quick fire questions:

Ultimate turkey pairing wine?

Burgundy. I find it hard to decide between red or white, so I tend to open both

Ultimate wine turkey?

Apothic Red

Most overrated spirit?

Gin

Most underrated spirit?

Tequilla

Chardonnay or Riesling?

Chardonnay

Port or sherry?

Port

If you were a type of drink, what would you be and why?

Rioja Gran Reserva: Getting better with age







