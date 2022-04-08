Virgin Wines introduce The Benevolent Range charitable wine collection

Virgin Wines have teamed up with several winemakers to create three new wines; a South Australian Cabernet Blend, a Chilean Pinot Grigio and a Carménère, also from Chile.

The handcrafted, bespoke wines will be available for just £9.99, with £1 from each bottle going to the company’s charity partners: the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal, The Leeway Domestic Abuse Charity, and Bright Start.

Jay Wright, Virgin Wines CEO said: “Our charity partners are close to the hearts of the team. Virgin Wines’ employees overwhelmingly voted for Leeway Domestic Abuse Charity as charity of the year. Leeway is a small, independent not-for-profit that helps people break away from abuse.

“When the team travels to South Africa to explore wine regions, they can’t ignore the striking levels of poverty affecting much of the country, which is why we’re also supporting Bright Start, a fantastic charity giving children in impoverished communities in Africa the chance of a quality education.

“Finally, in light of the terrible situation in Ukraine, we’ve added the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal to the list of charity partners we will be supporting going forward.

“We hope that the launch of The Benevolent Range will help us to raise funds for these worthy causes to continue their excellent work.”

The Benevolent Range will be available from 8 April at this link: https://www.virginwines.co.uk/benevolent-range.

Virgin Wines will donate £12 to charity for every case sold, or alternatively £1 per bottle.







