ICEX appoints SOPEXA to run Foods and Wines From Spain marketing campaign in the UK

By James Bayley
Published:  01 April, 2022

SOPEXA has been apointed to work alongside ICEX to promote Spain’s vibrant food and wine heritage, which has been revived by a young generation of producers and winemakers determined to showcase their modern take on century-old traditions to the British market.

The London-based agency team is joining Fernando Muñoz Naranjo, UK director of Foods and Wines from Spain, to develop a one-year campaign to increase Spain’s food and wine offerings in the British market.

Frédéric Dersigny, MD at SOPEXA UK, said: “We are so pleased to be collaborating with Foods and Wines from Spain (ICEX) as their international presence fits perfectly with SOPEXA’s international food and beverage ethos and expertise. 

“We look forward to bringing this all together and developing the awareness and desirability of Foods and Wines from Spain in the UK and further afield.”

Naranjo added: “We are delighted that SOPEXA will lead our PR and communication strategy in the UK. Their expertise and in-depth knowledge of the food and beverage market will be central to making the Foods and Wines from Spain campaign a success.”

Meanwhile, the annual Wines of Spain tasting will return in June, where leading importers and exporters will present their latest portfolios featuring Spain’s wealth of DOs, styles and grape varieties.

Registration for the events will open on 25 April 2022. For more information, please email: winesfromspain@otaria.co.uk



 

