Lay & Wheeler looks to the future with new branding

By James Bayley

Lay & Wheeler has unveiled new branding, the first rebrand for the company in over 10 years, reflecting the business’s focus on the future.

Since returning to private ownership in 2019, Lay & Wheeler has invested significantly in its team, its service and its technology, with the aim of enhancing the experience for customers and producers.

Alongside a significant investment in people, doubling overall headcount and bringing on a new MW wine buyer, Beth Pearce, Lay & Wheeler recently announced plans for a new state-of-the-art bonded warehouse and company headquarters. The 114,000 square foot facility is due to open in Suffolk by the end of 2022. Lay & Wheeler is already seeing the results of its investment financially, with turnover up by almost a third in 2020-21.

MD Katy Keating said: “Over the last five years, Lay & Wheeler has evolved, and this rebrand reflects our ambition. The new strapline ‘1854 onwards’ emphasises our future-forward approach, building on our rich history by using typography from the original Lay & Wheeler horse-drawn delivery carriages from the 19th century. Our mission remains: to connect the right people with the right wine, in a sustainable and responsible way.”







