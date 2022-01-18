Ribera del Duero launches inaugural indie promotion

By James Lawrence

The Consejo Regulador of Ribera del Duero has unveiled plans to run a ‘Reach for Ribera’ promotion in February, involving 25 independent wine merchants across the UK.

For a minimum of two weeks, retailers will celebrate the wines of Ribera del Duero with high-visibility promotions, both in-store and online, with the aim of raising awareness via on-site merchandise displays, promotional actions, social media activity and newsletters.

Participating merchants include Tanners Wines, Cambridge Wine Merchants, Castleford Kirkness & Gorie, Kirkwall Guest Wines, Newry Handford Wines, London Symposium and Thrapston Tring Winery.

After the campaign has ended, the organisers of the best all-round promotion will be rewarded with a trip to the region.

“We are delighted to be kicking off our first ever retailer promotion in the UK this year, which also marks the 40th anniversary of the Ribera del Duero DO,” said Pablo Baquera Peironcely, marketing director of the Regulatory Board of Ribera del Duero DO.

“Following the launch of Tim Atkin MW’s Top 100 Selection and a hugely successful tasting in London last year, the UK trade has got a taste for the inimitable quality and diversity of our wines, so we are looking forward to strengthening this tie and spreading this enthusiasm to UK consumers.”

Consumers and retailers are encouraged to join in the campaign on Twitter throughout February, using the hashtag #ReachForRibera and tagging the @DORiberaUK account.

Located in Castilla y León, north of Madrid, Ribera del Duero is the cradle of many of Spain’s most sought-after and applauded wines. Benefiting from an array of complex soils, old vines, high altitudes and challenging climates, each and every wine from this extraordinary region is an honest reflection of its own unique terroir.







