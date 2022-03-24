Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

The IMW welcomes 17 new Masters of Wine

By James Bayley
Published:  24 March, 2022

The IMW (Institute of Masters of Wine) has expanded its ranks with the induction of 17 new members.

In a ceremony that took place yesterday (March 23), a diverse group of new MWs were welcomed into the organisation. 

Usually in November each year, the event was added to the IMW’s calendar to make up for a cancelled ceremony during the pandemic.

READ MORE: Barnes and Morris scoop André Simon Awards for best drinks books

The six 2020 MWs inaugurated at Vintners’ Hall were, Beans Boughton MW (UAE), Jacqueline Cole Blisson MW (Canada), Heidi Iren Hansen MW (Norway), Annette Lacey MW (Australia), Geoffrey Moss MW (Canada) and Ross Wise MW (Canada).

The 11 MWs from the 2021 vintage were Claire Blackler MW (UK), James Doidge MW (UK), Gabriele Gorelli MW (Italy), Susan Lin MW (US), Moritz Nikolaus Lüeke MW (Germany), Álvaro Ribalta MW (Spain), Tze Sam MW (UK), Melissa Saunders MW (US), Kryss Speegle MW (US), Clare Tooley MW (US) and Siobhan Turner MW (UK).

Michael Henley MW and Sophie Parker-Thomson MW, both based in New Zealand, were unable to travel to the ceremony but will be celebrated at the November 2022 event.

During the ceremony, which was also live-streamed, individual awards were given to the MWs who performed exceptionally in a particular area of the MW exam.

For his outstanding tasting ability, Álvaro Ribalta MW received the Madame Bollinger Medal.

The Quinta do Noval Award for the best research paper went to Sophie Parker-Thomson MW. Parker-Thomson was also unable to attend the ceremony in person but expressed her delight at winning the award via video link. Her winning research paper was titled What is the relationship between the use of sulphur dioxide and biogenic amine levels in wine? 

The Masters of Wine who celebrated their 50th year as MWs in 2021 were also honoured during the ceremony. Nick Clarke MW and Clive Coates MW passed the MW exam in 1970.



 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Dermot Sugrue steps down as head winemak...

Soapbox: Rum colonisation has to stop

Ridgeview embraces wine tourism with new...

Calls to review ‘punishing’ tax regime a...

Drinks industry welcomes new personnel i...

Hallgarten tasting return signals ‘portf...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

...

Porte Noire: Business Development & Sales Manager

...

Hallgarten & Novum Wines: On Trade National Accounts Executive

...

Hispamerchants Ltd: Sales Manager

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Manager UK, Europe and Americas

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95