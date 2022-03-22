Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hallgarten tasting return signals ‘portfolio refresh’ following Gérard Bertrand move

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  22 March, 2022

A very buzzy One Marylebone was the setting for Hallgarten & Novum Wine’s strong return to its pre-Covid annual tasting format, where a number of new wines were on show.

Some of the 250 new wines taken on by the premium supplier and distributor over the past two years were showcased at a smaller tasting during autumn 2021. However, yesterday’s trade tasting (21 March) was the first largescale event since the start of the pandemic, and the first since the move of major South of France account Gérard Bertrand to Bibendum Wines.

Portfolio director Jim Wilson was philosophical about the move, explaining that the size of its rival was better placed to provide for the Bertrand group’s aspirations in the national off-trade.

“We’ve taken the decision therefore, to try and concentrate in the immediate future on bringing in a lot of what we call smaller, funkier wineries which are better suited to the sommelier and independent retail trade and not so much with an eye on the national account trade,” he said.

“That could change, as we need to tackle all sectors, but at the moment, that’s our immediate aim, and it’s what we’ve done in France, particularly the South of France and to a certain extent, Italy.”

According to France buyer, Beverly Tabbron MW, the company has been in the process of a “portfolio refresh” following the move of Gérard Bertrand, with 140 of the 250 new wines on show at yesterday’s tasting having come on board in past few months alone.

These included 12 new producers from the Languedoc Rousillion in the past 18 months – many of them following in the footsteps of the sustainability pioneer.

This strategy will now be to focus on sommelier-driven on-trade wines and exclusives – two of Hallgarten’s strengths.

These include “iconic” Tuscan producer Badia a Coltibuono, premium Champagne Duvel-Leroy and Hunter Valley’s Mount Pleasant, which produces world-beating Semillon and Shiraz.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Dermot Sugrue steps down as head winemak...

Ridgeview embraces wine tourism with new...

2022 London Wine Fair almost sold out af...

Profile: Neville Abraham, Liberty Wines

Jascots adds two highly-rated Australian...

Hollywood star Pedro Pascal becomes Casi...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Porte Noire: Business Development & Sales Manager

...

Hallgarten & Novum Wines: On Trade National Accounts Executive

...

Hispamerchants Ltd: Sales Manager

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Manager UK, Europe and Americas

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95