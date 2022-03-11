Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

On-trade calls for hold on VAT rise

By James Bayley
Published:  11 March, 2022

In April, the VAT on hospitality sector purchases will return to the pre-pandemic rate of 20%. The increase follows two years of reduced rates for the industry; in July 2020, rates were reduced to 5% before rising to 12.5% in October last year.

The return to the pre-pandemic rate suggests we are now living in a post-Covid world, but the latest data on London on-trade footfall would hint otherwise.

According to CGA and Wireless Social data, London hospitality sales and check-ins were down 11% and 38% on pre-Covid levels, respectively, in February. 

An increase in VAT is likely to increase the rate of inflation, which is why hospitality leaders are urging the government to freeze the 12.5% VAT rate levied on food, accommodation and tourism – and not raise it to 20% after the March Budget.

As a result, the drinks trade will be affected twofold; alcohol suppliers to the on-trade will have to contend with rising costs and consumers of alcohol may reduce their spending due to inflation. 

According to a YouGov poll commissioned by UKHospitality, just one in five people say VAT should return to 20%.

The representative study of 1,743 UK adults revealed the extent of the cost crunch, with 92% of respondents saying their cost of living has gone up since before the pandemic, and two-thirds (67%) saying they are cutting back on meals out as a result.

The UK already has one of the highest tax rates for food and accommodation in Europe. For example, in France and Spain, the VAT rate is set at just 10%, and in Germany and Belgium, just 7% and 6% respectively. 

Keeping VAT in the UK at 12.5%, while still considerably higher than in competitive markets, might ensure the UK becomes a more affordable desirable destination for foreign and domestic tourists.

UKHospitality CEO Kate Nicholls said: “After two extremely challenging years and, with the unfolding cost-of-living crisis, there is now a very strong case for the Government to use the next Budget to deliver the vital support that these surviving and indebted businesses need, to protect jobs and defend the current fragile recovery.

“Holding VAT at 12.5% will provide vital support for thousands of small, local, community businesses. It will protect jobs at a pivotal moment for the recovery.”



 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

C&C signs exclusive partnership with Moë...

Holly Ninnes to head up wine division at...

Russian buyers blocked from Barcelona

Stoli Group announces rebrand in respons...

Morrisons among UK retailers to boycott...

Beefed up buying power clinches Gérard B...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Manager UK, Europe and Americas

...

Hallgarten & Novum Wines: On Trade National Accounts Executive

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Management Accountant

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95