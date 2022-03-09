Pernod Ricard extends range in response to ongoing Malbec and Sauvignon growth

By James Bayley

Pernod Ricard UK is adding to its portfolio of premium wines with the launch of two new expressions, extending its Cafayate and Leaps & Bounds ranges.

The new additions are Cafayate Estate Malbec, from 1,750m high vines, and Leaps & Bounds Sauvignon Blanc, an Australian wine that started its journey with a simple insight – 80% of UK wine drinkers love dogs – and thus was inspired by the winery’s dogs.

Both wines are being taken on by Sainsbury’s, and the launches are being supported by PR and influencer activity and social media to engage consumers.

Cafayate Estate Malbec joins Rutas de Cafayate Malbec, launched in October 2020. Argentinian wine is amongst the top 10 Countries of Origin, and the category is growing +4.4% in value; and as wine consumers’ love of Malbec also continues, the grape has overtaken Shiraz as the No.4 mosdt popular red variety in the UK

Lucy Bearman, Pernod Ricard UK wine portfolio director, said: “Malbec is the fastest growing grape varietal, and we are seeing consumers explore the Argentinian category through premium offerings as they look to trade up.

"The super-premium and fine wine segments of the [Argentine] category are growing at +10% and +23.4%, respectively, and the elegant packaging and unique style of Cafayate Estate makes it well-positioned to capture this value growth and attract shoppers seeking a great wine to gift or treat themselves with.”

Leaps & Bounds is a range of Australian wines that celebrates the heroic stories of everyday dogs on each bottle. The newest member of the pack, Leaps & Bounds Sauvignon Blanc, celebrates ‘Bud’, the first dog to travel across America by car.

According to AC Nielsen, Sauvignon Blanc continues to be the leading white grape varietal in the UK, and Australian Sauvignon Blanc has experienced a +31.1% volume increase over the last 12 weeks.

Bearman added: “Following the successful launch of Leaps & Bounds last year, we’re pleased to be adding a Sauvignon Blanc to the range to capture consumers' further attention with the brand’s undeniable charm and adventurous attitude. In addition, we are taking a digital-first approach to the brand’s marketing to engage with dog-loving wine drinkers online, and we’re confident consumers will be delighted to discover the legendary tale behind this delicious new wine.”

Cafayate Estate Malbec (RRP £11) and Leaps & Bounds Sauvignon Blanc (RRP £9) are now available from Sainsbury’s.







