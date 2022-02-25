Subscriber login Close [x]
Casa E di Mirafiore joins the Bancroft Portfolio

By James Bayley
Published:  25 February, 2022

https://www.mirafiore.it/en/

UK wine importer Bancroft has announced the addition of Casa E di Mirafiore to its Italian portfolio.

Nick Mason, buyer at Bancroft, said: “The resurrection of this great Barolo producer is one of the most exciting developments in the region for a while and is a perfect fit for Bancroft.”

The Mirafiore estate, which the first King of Italy originally bought in 1858, turned completely organic in 2018 and gained notoriety for its Serralunga power, combined with the rich, seductive depth of fruit.

Roberto Bruno, general manager of Casa E di Mirafiore, said: “Since Mirafiore has been the first historic wine estate in Piedmont to get the organic certification, we are sure that Bancroft is perfectly positioned to maximise the image and the potential of our brand with a unique go-to-market strategy. With their expertise and our enduring dedication to the fine wine market, our wines will find new homes in the UK for years to come.”






