Enotria & Coe marks 50th anniversary with new agency quartet

By James Lawrence

Leading distributor Enotria & Coe has welcomed four leading brands into its portfolio: Susana Balbo, from Argentina; Martín Códax, from Galicia; Frescobaldi, from Tuscany; and Teusner, from the Barossa Valley.

The occasion was marked by a landmark tasting, held at Sucre Restaurant and Theo Randall at The Intercontinental. Winemakers Susana Balbo and Katia Alvarez were in attendance, together with representatives from Frescobaldi and Teusner.

“As Enotria & Coe enters its 50th anniversary year, these four new agencies demonstrate its commitment to keeping the portfolio fresh and relevant to the UK market. The distributor continues to keep abreast of developments in service and technology to deliver its cutting-edge portfolio to a nationwide customer base,” said a representative from Enotria & Coe.

Enotria & Coe’s CEO, Troy Christensen, commented: “The additions of Susana Balbo and Martín Códax in particular demonstrate Enotria & Coe’s responsiveness to market trends. Combining both the movement towards premiumisation and UK consumers’ unwaning appetite for Albariño and Malbec varieties, these wines are poised for a positive reception from Enotria & Coe’s customer base.

“The new agencies are well-aligned with Enotria & Coe’s other successful listings. Susana Balbo’s distinctive New World wines made in an Old World style will resonate with fans of De Martino’s Chilean wines. Meanwhile, Teusner is a champion of old vines in the Barossa Valley, echoing the success of some of D’Arenberg’s old vine expressions.”

Enotria & Coe has also led the way in service innovation, utilising a fully up-to-date suite of software to deliver a premium experience in delivery tracking, invoicing and cybersecurity.

