Harpers upcoming webinar: The Diversity of Argentina

By Andrew Catchpole

How up to speed are you with Argentina’s ever evolving vinous diversity?

Aimed at merchants, restaurants and their buyers and suppliers, Harpers' forthcoming The Diversity of Argentina webinar is designed to bring you up to speed with all the developments in this ever-popular wine producing country to help you shape your Argentine portfolio.

Date and Time: Tuesday 27 April, 3pm-4pm

This free-to-attend webinar, delivered in partnership with Wines of Argentina, promises to explore just how far the country’s wine styles have developed and moved on.

As Argentina's winemaking scene continues to innovate and fast evolve, our panel of regional experts will discuss quite how diverse the wine offer has become, both within Malbec and beyond, while also highlighting how distinct the styles are from the differing regions and IGs.

Our panel will also debate how best to benefit from this with regard to keeping the Argentine portfolio exciting, engaging and up to speed for both on- and off-trade operators.

The Panel:

Joe Aylmer, buyer, Majestic

Nacho Campos, wine manager, Hawksmoor Group

Phil Crozier, brand ambassador UK & Europe, Wines of Argentina

Charles Cutteridge, sourcing manager – wine, Morrison Supermarkets

Colin Thorne, buyer, Vagabond Wines

Peter Wallbridge, South American buyer, Enotria & Coe

Andrew Catchpole, moderator and editor, Harpers Wine & Spirit





South American wine now accounts for 15% of the total UK off-trade wine category, an increase of 2.1% since 2018 and Argentina has been gaining share, now accounting for £1 in every £3 spent on South American wine in the off-trade, with on-trade sales strong too. Thus there has never been a better time to look afresh at your Argentine portfolio.





The register for this trade-focused webinar, please follow the link here.







