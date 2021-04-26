Subscriber login Close [x]
Last chance to register: The Diversity of Argentina webinar

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  26 April, 2021

With just one day to go until our The Diversity of Argentina webinar – a must for buyers and those interested in the latest category update – Harpers and Wines of Argentina are inviting final sign ups for this free-to-attend webinar on 27 April at 3pm.

As Argentina's winemaking scene continues to innovate and fast evolve, join us as our panel of regional experts reveal quite how diverse the wine offer has become, while also highlighting quite how distinct the styles are from the differing regions and IGs.

Our experienced panel of experts on the country’s wines promise to deliver the latest insights as to how far the country’s wine styles have developed and moved on in recent years.

Our panel:

Joe Aylmer, Majestic Wine

Phil Crozier, Wines of Argentina

Ignacio Campos, Hawksmoor

Charles Cutteridge, WM Morrisons

Colin Thorne, Vagabond Wines

Peter Wallbridge, Enotria & Coe

Andrew Catchpole, Harpers Wine & Spirit

To register for your place, please follow the link here.






