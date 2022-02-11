Taste of southern France at Socca

By Harpers Editorial

Socca

South Audley Street, London W1K SQR

soccabistro.com

Paying homage to the coastal towns of Cannes, Marseille and Nice, new bistro Socca has an eye on translating the “simplicity and seasonality” of Southern France to a London audience. Launching within the heart of Mayfair, owners Claude Bosi and Samyukta Nair have collaborated on a menu which leans into refined sharing platters showcasing the flavours of the French Riviera alongside an array of wines by the glass. Nostalgic yet modern is the ethos here – a theme which runs throughout the space, with its warmly lit interior and cosy dining areas.













