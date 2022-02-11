Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Taste of southern France at Socca

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  11 February, 2022

    Socca

    South Audley Street, London W1K SQR

    soccabistro.com

    Paying homage to the coastal towns of Cannes, Marseille and Nice, new bistro Socca has an eye on translating the “simplicity and seasonality” of Southern France to a London audience. Launching within the heart of Mayfair, owners Claude Bosi and Samyukta Nair have collaborated on a menu which leans into refined sharing platters showcasing the flavours of the French Riviera alongside an array of wines by the glass. Nostalgic yet modern is the ethos here – a theme which runs throughout the space, with its warmly lit interior and cosy dining areas.






    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Aldi launches inaugural 'Zerozecco' ahea...

    Australian wine brand removes over 10 mi...

    Enotria & Coe marks 50th anniversary wit...

    50 Top Drinks Wholesaler 2022 nomination...

    Koshu: A distinctly Japanese elixir with...

    Bibendum expands portfolio with 'inspira...

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
    Wine Stars Awards

    Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

    South Africa's high hopes

    Covid and Phylloxera – lessons for the wine trade

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    Jobs 

    ...

    North South Wines: National Account Manager - Tesco & Sainsburys

    ...

    Balfour Winery: Brand Ambassador

    ...

    Balfour Winery: Head of On-trade Sales

    ...

    Momentum Wines: Sales Executive

    ...

    Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

    Jobs »
    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95