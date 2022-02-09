Caia heads to Portobello

By Harpers Editorial

Caia

46 Golborne Road, London W10 5PR

London’s famed Portobello area is due a new arrival in March with the opening of a wine bar, restaurant and music venue on Golborne Road. Named after the Roman goddess of fire, Caia, founded by locals Rishabh Vir and Tim Lang, will offer a “playful and textural” wine selection, curated by wine expert Beth Brickenden. Flavours old and new promise to flow through to the food menu, too. Caia boasts an extensive menu which spans charred meats and locally-sourced vegetables alongside a number of ferments, vinegars and preserves. The venue also features a floor-to-ceiling wine display at the restaurant’s rear.







