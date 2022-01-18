Subscriber login Close [x]
St James Bar announces new head bartender

By James Lawrence
Published:  18 January, 2022

One of London's most iconic addresses has appointed Angelo Sparvoli as its new head bartender, joining the team at Sofitel London St James hotel.

Sparvoli has an impressive and globe-trotting résumé; he previously worked at the award-winning Kwānt bar in London, under the tutelage of industry veteran Erik Lorincz.

Prior to that, Sparvoli joined the team at the prestigious American Bar at The Savoy in 2016 – the oldest surviving cocktail bar in Britain. He moved through the ranks from barback to bartender under the guidance of bar manager Declan McGurk, and Lorincz.

Throughout his tenure at The Savoy, Angelo was able to travel extensively, from Asia to New York and Lima, raising his professional profile as a result. In his formative years, Sparvoli worked in several bars across both Italy and Portugal, where he continued to hone his craft.

The 28-year-old Italian began his mixology career in 2013, in his hometown of Le Marche, central Italy. According to a press release issued by the hotel, “the convivial environment and interaction with customers ignited his passion for bartending. During this time, he honed his skills and expanded his knowledge further, focusing on attention to detail and the guest experience.”





