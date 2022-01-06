Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Ellis Wines launches sea-aged Albariño

By James Lawrence
Published:  06 January, 2022

Ellis Wines is poised to market a very esoteric style of Albariño, matured in the freezing depths of the Atlantic Ocean for six months.

Called Attis Mar, the wine is aged in the murky reaches of the Rias Baixas to “maximize its expressiveness and Atlantic nuances.” It will retail for over £60, with the fruit sourced from the Val do Salnés subzone.

According to brand owner Bodegas Attis, the grapes are from 60 year old vineyards, planted on granite and sandy/clay soils. The white wine is aged on its fine lees in stainless steel tanks and oak vats for six months, before it is bottled and shipped to the Atlantic for maturation.

The wine is described as having “ a very fresh acidity, fat and fleshy.” It is reportedly: “full-bodied, salty, underpinned by a lingering finish.”

Bodegas Attis was founded in 2000 by the Farina family. Today they cultivate 12.3 acres of vineyards planted with Albarino vines ranging from 5 to 40 years in Galicia.

In 2011, Attis invested in a new, modern winery and hired Jean-Francois Hebrard for technical advice and ecological cultivation in the vineyards.

The producer joins a growing firmament of winemakers experimenting with sea-ageing their wines. Veuve Clicquot submerged some Champagne in the Baltic sea, while Gaia Winery in Greece has matured bottle beneath the Mediterranean.

In addition, Pessac-Leognan estate Larrivet Haut-Brion aged a barrel of its 2009 vintage in the sea.






Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Cube Communications: Junior Account Manager

...

Broadland Drinks: Regional Sales Manager Northern England & Scotland

...

Phipps Relations: Drinks Account Manager

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editorial and Events assistant

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95