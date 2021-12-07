Tuscan legend Andrea Franchetti passes away

By James Lawrence

The founder of much-loved Tuscan estate Tenuta di Trinoro has died.

Described as a “non-conformist, pioneer and visionary,” Franchetti passed away on 5 December at his house in Rome, following a long battle with illness.

Congenial to a fault, Franchetti acquired Tenuta di Trinoro in the 1980s, after working as both a wine distributor in New York, and running a successful restaurant in Rome. After a visit to Saint-Emilion, Franchetti decided to plant some Bordeaux varieties at his estate in the Val d'Orcia in 1992, focusing on Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot.

He also pioneered the release of a Tenuta di Trinoro white, made from 100% Semillon.

In 2000, Franchetti established Tenuta di Passopisciaro on the slopes of Mount Etna, in Sicily. He was universally lauded for founding the Contrade dell'Etna in 2008, a now annual press and trade fair designed to draw attention to the wines from those volcanic slopes.

Passionate and single-minded, Franchetti was also brilliantly outspoken at times. In May this year, he argued that Cabernet Franc would supplant both Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon in Tuscany.

“Cabernet Franc is rich and complex, and the variety is far more durable than Merlot, particularly as it gets warmer in our changing climate. In the 21st century, Cabernet Franc is now substituting the role of Cabernet Sauvignon as the prime red grape for Italy,” he said.

His most recent adventure involved creating a new Pinot Noir brand, Sancaba, from vineyards situated high in the hills above San Casciano dei Bagni, on the southern edge of the Siena province in Tuscany.

Franchetti is survived by his wife and children.








