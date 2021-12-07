Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Tuscan legend Andrea Franchetti passes away

By James Lawrence
Published:  07 December, 2021

The founder of much-loved Tuscan estate Tenuta di Trinoro has died.

Described as a “non-conformist, pioneer and visionary,” Franchetti passed away on 5 December at his house in Rome, following a long battle with illness.

Congenial to a fault, Franchetti acquired Tenuta di Trinoro in the 1980s, after working as both a wine distributor in New York, and running a successful restaurant in Rome. After a visit to Saint-Emilion, Franchetti decided to plant some Bordeaux varieties at his estate in the Val d'Orcia in 1992, focusing on Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot.

He also pioneered the release of a Tenuta di Trinoro white, made from 100% Semillon.

In 2000, Franchetti established Tenuta di Passopisciaro on the slopes of Mount Etna, in Sicily. He was universally lauded for founding the Contrade dell'Etna in 2008, a now annual press and trade fair designed to draw attention to the wines from those volcanic slopes.

Passionate and single-minded, Franchetti was also brilliantly outspoken at times. In May this year, he argued that Cabernet Franc would supplant both Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon in Tuscany.

“Cabernet Franc is rich and complex, and the variety is far more durable than Merlot, particularly as it gets warmer in our changing climate. In the 21st century, Cabernet Franc is now substituting the role of Cabernet Sauvignon as the prime red grape for Italy,” he said.

His most recent adventure involved creating a new Pinot Noir brand, Sancaba, from vineyards situated high in the hills above San Casciano dei Bagni, on the southern edge of the Siena province in Tuscany.

Franchetti is survived by his wife and children.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editorial and Events assistant

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95