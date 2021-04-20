Historic Inglenook winery renews ties with New Generation Wines

By Jo Gilbert

Rutherford’s Inglenook winery has renewed its partnership with UK importer and distributor New Generation Wines as it aims to grow its international appeal.

Famed for its estate on the Rutherford Bench – the largest of its kind in the region – the estate is currently owned by filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola.

New Generation will exclusively represent Inglenook’s 1882 Cabernet Sauvignon, Edizione Pennino Zinfandel, RC Reserve Syrah and Sauvignon Blanc.

In addition to the four Inglenook wines that New Generation will represent exclusively, they will also support Rubicon, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Blancaneaux – three additional Inglenook wines that are sold through the winery’s negociant partners.

“We are proud to be working with New Generation in the United Kingdom,” Inglenook’s president of global operations, Todd DeVincenzi said. “It’s incredibly gratifying that Inglenook has received critical acclaim around the world. We are confident that New Generation will help Inglenook align with the finest restaurateurs and retailers in the UK.”

New Generation's sales and marketing director, James McKenna, added that the renewal comes at an “important stage of our development and growth and we believe there is a significant and exciting amount of potential in the premium wine market, across both on-trade and retail channels. Inglenook is a prestigious, quality-driven and historic estate. Their ethos is closely aligned with our portfolio credentials and business ‘DNA’.”

Inglenook had made strides around the world this year, picking up a Decanter gong for its 2013 release.

Founded in 1879 by Gustave Niebaum as Napa’s first estate winery, Inglenook helped to established Napa as a world-class wine region.

Today, it remains the largest contiguous estate on the famed Rutherford Bench, one of Napa Valley’s top Cabernet Sauvignon producing areas and is known for making Californian wines which lean towards European traditions.

New Generation Wines is a specialist importers and distributors of rare, fine and pioneering wines, Champagnes and spirits to the UK. Its portfolio consists of bottles ‘with an edge’. Producers include Boekenhoutskloof, Reyneke, and Robertson Winery (South Africa), Pegasus Bay, Valli and Auntsfield (New Zealand) and Domaine George Lignier et Fils (Burgundy), among others.





