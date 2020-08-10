Apothic adds first single-varietal to range

By Mathew Lyons

Premium Californian wine brand Apothic is to add its first single-varietal wine to its portfolio next month.

Apothic Cab, which uses exclusively Cabernet Sauvignon grapes, will launch through the off-trade in September, supported by PR, digital media and trade marketing spend.

Cabernet Sauvignon is the second-most popular varietal in the UK premium red wine sector, according to data from Nielsen.

Olga Senkina, marketing director EMEA at E&J Gallo Winery, which owns the Apothic brand, said: “The combination of Apothic’s high brand loyalty, instantly recognisable label, and the popularity of Cabernet Sauvignon, points towards Apothic Cab being a hit with both new Cabernet drinkers and existing consumers eager to sample a more premium Cab.”

Launched in 2014, the Apothic brand has performed well in the UK market, with sales up 20% in the past 12 months.

Apothic Cab has an abv of 13.5% and will retail at £9.50.