Vega Sicilia moves into Galicia

By James Lawrence

One of Spain's most prestigious labels has set its sights on producing white wines in the Galicia region, according to the Spanish press.

As reported in the regional newspaper www.farodevigo.es, Tempos Vega Sicilia has reportedly acquired seven hectares of vineyards in Condado de Tea subzone, located in Rías Baixas. The key Galician white varietal, Albariño, is cultivated on granite and slate soils nestled in a series of river valleys.

However, the newspaper added that owner Pablo Alvarez had, thus far, refused to confirm any details of the project, including the commencement date for construction of a winery in the region.

Nevertheless, according to Spanish broadsheet El Pais, Alvarez announced his intentions to open a new winery at a business conference held in Rioja in September this year.

Producing a high quality Spanish dry white has been a personal ambition of Alvarez for many years. Experimenting at the Vega Sicilia estate in Ribera del Duero, the firm planted Chardonnay, Viognier, Marsanne and Roussanne in 1994.

The idea was to produce a deluxe white cuvée, and they experimented with wines from five harvests: 2004 to 2008. However, winemaker (at that time) Xavier Ausas was never satisfied and so the vines were grubbed up in 2009.

"We want to make a world-class white, something akin to top Burgundy," said Alvarez at the time.










