Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Vega Sicilia moves into Galicia

By James Lawrence
Published:  29 November, 2021

One of Spain's most prestigious labels has set its sights on producing white wines in the Galicia region, according to the Spanish press.

As reported in the regional newspaper www.farodevigo.es, Tempos Vega Sicilia has reportedly acquired seven hectares of vineyards in Condado de Tea subzone, located in Rías Baixas. The key Galician white varietal, Albariño, is cultivated on granite and slate soils nestled in a series of river valleys.

However, the newspaper added that owner Pablo Alvarez had, thus far, refused to confirm any details of the project, including the commencement date for construction of a winery in the region.

Nevertheless, according to Spanish broadsheet El Pais, Alvarez announced his intentions to open a new winery at a business conference held in Rioja in September this year.

Producing a high quality Spanish dry white has been a personal ambition of Alvarez for many years. Experimenting at the Vega Sicilia estate in Ribera del Duero, the firm planted Chardonnay, Viognier, Marsanne and Roussanne in 1994.

The idea was to produce a deluxe white cuvée, and they experimented with wines from five harvests: 2004 to 2008. However, winemaker (at that time) Xavier Ausas was never satisfied and so the vines were grubbed up in 2009.

“We want to make a world-class white, something akin to top Burgundy,” said Alvarez at the time.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editorial and Events assistant

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Winemaker UK (Packaging)

...

Agile Media Ltd: Harpers Senior News & Web Reporter

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95