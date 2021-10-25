Ribera del Duero Top 100 Tasting to be hosted by Tim Atkin MW

By Michelle Perrett

Tim Atkin MW and Harpers columnist is to host his annual Ribera del Duero Top 100 Tasting, which will showcase the best wines from the region in 2021.

The Top 100, which is expected to attract sommeliers, multiple specialists and independent retailers from all over the UK, will take place at the Carlton House Terrace in London on Tuesday 16 November 2021 from 2pm to 6pm.

The Top 100 Wines were short-listed by Atkin following a visit to region in September where he tasted over 530 wines.

The tasting aims to showcase the quality and diversity that Ribera de Duero region has to offer. This includes Reserva and Gran Reserva wines to Cosecha wines and lesser-known, but equally impressive whites.

“I have just returned from my first visit to Ribera del Duero in 24 months and I was more impressed than ever by the exceptional quality and diversity of the best wines,” said Atkin.

“All the wines in my Top 100 scored 94 points or more, with several exciting new discoveries. Ribera del Duero is one of the wine regions to watch in Europe right now.”

Pablo Baquera Peironcely, marketing director of the Regulatory Board of Ribera del Duero D.O, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the trade to a live tasting this year and are particularly excited to share some of the magnificent wines that our region has to offer. Indeed, this first vintage after the pandemic was qualified as ‘excellent’.”

He added: “We especially look forward to strengthening our reputation amongst the UK trade and engaging with British consumers in the years ahead.”

To register for the Ribera Del Duero Top 100 Tasting, click here.

The full Top 100 list will be available to view, complete with tasting notes, from November and will feature in the very first Tim Atkin MW Ribera del Duero Report, a definitive overview of the region and its producers.









