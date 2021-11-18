Subscriber login Close [x]
Treasury Wine Estates acquires new Californian winery

By James Lawrence
Published:  18 November, 2021

TWE has finalised an agreement to purchase Frank Family Vineyards, a multi-faceted estate in Napa Valley, for an undisclosed sum.

The holdings include Frank Family Tasting Room located in Calistoga, the Benjamin Vineyard in Rutherford, the S&J Vineyard in Capell Valley, and a portfolio of award-winning luxury wines across three collections with retail price points ranging from US$38 to US$225 per bottle.

The transaction is expected to close in December 2021.

Todd Graff, winemaker and general manager, will remain with Frank Family Vineyards after the sale.

Meanwhile, Rich and Leslie Frank will maintain the ownership of Winston Hill Vineyard in Rutherford and the Lewis Vineyard in Napa, Carneros. Both vineyards will continue to source grapes for the Frank Family reserve tier after the sales agreement.

Ben Dollard, Treasury Americas president, commented: “The acquisition of Frank Family Vineyards represents an outstanding addition to the Treasury Americas brand portfolio and is another important step towards our ambition of becoming the premium wine market leader in the Americas.”

"Leslie and I look forward to continuing to be a part of the next chapter of Frank Family Vineyards, a business we have spent nearly three decades cultivating into a beloved luxury wine brand. We have prided ourselves on creating a family atmosphere among our staff and our guests and know this legacy will carry on,” added Rich Frank.

