    Alpha Omega At Frog by Adam Handling

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  16 November, 2022

    34-35 Southampton St, London WC2E 7HG

    frogbyadamhandling.com

    Alpha Omega, a family-owned winery in the Rutherford appellation of Napa Valley, will make its UK restaurant debut with Michelin-starred Frog by Adam Handling. The Covent Garden venue is the first to carry the artisanal wines, which include Alpha Omega Chardonnay, Proprietary Red, Cabernet Sauvignon, and the flagship wine ERA, a Bordeaux blend of Alpha Omega’s best single vineyards.

    Under the direction of winemaker Matt Brain and consulting winemaker Andy Erickson, Alpha Omega handcrafts its wines from Napa Valley vineyards that include Beckstoffer To Kalon, Thomas, Drew, Sleeping Lady, Tench, Hyde and Hudson.



