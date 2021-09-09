Bancroft takes on distribution of Juliet Victor Tokaj

By Andrew Catchpole

Bancroft Wines has teamed up with Tokaj producer Juliet Victor for the UK distribution of its single vineyard Furmints and sweet wines.

A relatively new estate established by József Váradi in 2016, Juliet Victor’s 25 ha of vines sit in Mad in the quality heart of the region, averaging 45-50 years old, with some up to 100 years of age.

The same handpicked Furmint grapes are used to produce both dry wines and the blends, mixing with Hárslevelű and Muskotály, for their sweet Szamorodni and Aszú wines, with the aim to produce “linear, mineral-driven wines which emphasise the volcanic terroir”.

The estate’s winemaker, Zsolt Vincze, son-in-law of Hungary's influential winemaker István Szepsi, focuses on gently teasing out the terroir from each of the estate’s individual vineyards, to best express these characteristics.

Lenka Sedlackova MW, senior brand manager at Bancroft said: "We are delighted to be expanding our Eastern-European wine portfolio with the addition of our first Hungarian winery, Juliet Victor.

“Tokaj is a world-class region making world-class wines and I feel that the wines of Juliet Victor offer a wonderful expression of Tokaj’s volcanic terroirs and its unique grape varieties. The tightly-woven, minerally intense style of these wines, their single vineyard focus and sweet wines that over-deliver on quality will greatly complement and enrich our portfolio.”

Juliet Victor’s commercial director, Bálint Veér, added: "We are very happy to be working with Bancroft as part of our efforts to establish our brand in the UK. From the very start of our partnership, we were thoroughly impressed by the level of professionalism and agility that the Bancroft team shows on a day-to-day basis.”







