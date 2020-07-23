Subscriber login Close [x]
Welsh Wine Week to launch with online tasting

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  23 July, 2020

Welsh Wine Week will launch with an online tasting led by wine experts Charlie Womersley and Oz Clarke OBE, who will be joined by iconic Welsh performer Max Boyce.

The tasting, which will also feature Kieron Atkinson, founder of the English Wine Project, will take place on 27 July at 7pm and will be available to view on the Forever Thirsty YouTube channel.

Wines tasted by the quartet will include those produced by Monmouthshire’s White Castle Vineyard, the Montgomery Vineyard in Powys, and Llaethliw Vineyard in Ceredigion.

Clarke said: “I am really excited to be sampling wines from some of Wales’ thriving vineyards. It's a thrilling time for all of us - drinkers, producers, and sellers.

“And as we start to recover from the Covid-19 crisis, now more than ever, we should be choosing wines from our own local vineyards and wineries.”

Welsh Wine Week runs from 27 July to 2 August 2020. A wide range of other events have already been announced. For details of the events schedule, please visit the festival website here.



