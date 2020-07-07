Welsh Drinks Cluster launches Welsh Wine Week

By Lisa Riley

Welsh Drinks Cluster has launched Welsh Wine Week to encourage sales over the summer.

The virtual Welsh Wine Week will include a range of events, hosted by vineyard owners and ‘friends’ from the hospitality and wider food and drink industry, aimed at giving an insight into winemaking in Wales.

With tourism non-existent since March, participating Welsh vineyards hope the events will encourage sales over the summer, in what would have been their busiest season of the year, said organiser Welsh Drinks Cluster, which is funded by the Welsh government.

Food & Drink Wales Industry Board drinks representative, Norma Barry, said: “Welsh Wine Week is taking place at a time when the industry faces many challenges, but it is also a time when Wales is releasing great quality wine thanks to a bumper crop in 2018.

“The week will give wine lovers the chance to taste the excellent quality of wine produced here and sample varieties from different parts of the country, while learning about the stories behind many of our Welsh wine producers.”

Events already confirmed include a food pairing session with rosé and white wine from Amanda Stuart Robson, owner of Jabajak Vineyard in Whitland, West Wales, while Judith Dudley of Parva Vineyard in Chepstow, Tintern, will host an online vineyard tour and talk about the unique history of the estate.

From south Wales, Llanerch Vineyard in Pontyclun will see owner Ryan Davies running a wine tasting session of Llanerch’s ‘Cariad’ wine brand, while White Castle Vineyard will also host a tasting of its wines produced in Abergavenny.

Robb Merchant, chairman of Welsh Vineyard Association and owner of White Castle Vineyard said: “We’re really excited to be involved in Welsh Wine Week to help people get more insight into Wales’ wine production. Supporting local has never been more important, so we hope that wine drinkers will get behind Welsh Wine Week by signing up to events and buying some of the wonderful produce grown and made here.”

The full events calendar for Welsh Wine Week, set to run from 27 July to 2 August, is due to be released in the following weeks on the Welsh Wine Week website.

Last month saw English winemakers flying the flag with a host of events, including picnics, quizzes, virtual tours, tastings and winemaker webinars during English Wine Week, which took place 20-28 June.