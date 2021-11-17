Justerini & Brooks adds Napa brand to its portfolio

By James Lawrence

Vine Hill Ranch in Napa Valley has become the newest agency in the Justerini & Brooks portfolio. The 70 acre estate, nestled between Harlan Estate and Dominus, was purchased by the Phillips family over 60 years ago, replanted to Cabernet Sauvignon in the aftermath of phylloxera.

Twenty years ago, Bruce Phillips and family took the decision to craft Vine Hill Ranch, releasing their first wine from the 2008 harvest. Drawing from prime parcels that sit across the seven blocks of the vineyard, the family produces a single blend of pure Cabernet Sauvignon with the simple aim of showing off the very best that their prize piece of land has to offer.

Today, no fewer than 13 vintner partners source Cabernet Sauvignon from the Vine Hill estate.

“I’m over the moon to be working with Bruce and Heather Phillips and bringing VHR, Vine Hill Ranch into the UK for the very first time,” said Justerini & Brooks buyer Julian Campbell.

“The location at the foot of the Mayacamas range, the undulations and variety of plots, the Phillips family’s six-decade-plus family history of farming the site; it all points to a Cabernet Sauvignon of true class and genuine complexity, woven together by the brilliant winemaking of Françoise Peschon.”

Proprietor Bruce Phillips added: “I am absolutely thrilled to have the Vine Hill Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon included within Justerini & Brooks’ best-in-class portfolio of wines from around the world, and to have them introduce our wine to the UK.”

The 2018 vintage was offered exclusively in the UK by Justerini & Brooks - the initial allocation sold out in under 24 hours.















