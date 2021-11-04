Winner unveiled for AYALA SquareMeal Female Chef of the Year award.

By Michelle Perrett

Sally Abé has been selected as the winner of this year’s AYALA SquareMeal Female Chef of the Year award.

This industry award was first launched in 2018 to celebrate the contribution female chefs are making to the UK restaurant industry and to shine a spotlight on those women whose achievements are proving an inspiration.

The AYALA SquareMeal Female Chef of the Year awards were launched to recognise the trailblazing women making a name for themselves within the industry, while acting as positive role models for young generations considering a future career in the sector.

AYALA SquareMeal said that in Champagne, only 5% of the Chefs de Caves are women with Caroline Latrive, cellar Master at Champagne AYALA, being one of them.

“We are so proud to be part of the AYALA SquareMeal Female Chef of the Year Award. We want to shine a light on the outstanding work female chefs are doing both in their kitchens and in the community at large,” said Latrive.

“We are delighted to congratulate Sally Abé for winning the Award this year, not just for her superb work at The Harwood Arms and now The Pem, but also for her charity work, support for the NHS and her commitment to creating a female led team”.

Sally Abé follows in the footsteps of past winners including Angela Hartnett in 2018 and Skye Gyngell in 2019.

After leaving The Harwood Arms, where she was head chef, Abé took up the role of consultant chef for the Conrad St James, operating four F&B outlets within the hotel. The latest addition is The Pem, which takes its name from suffragette Emily Wilding Davison.

SquareMeal head of content Caroline Hendry added: “Sally Abé has been the name on everybody’s lips in 2021, with The Pem proving one of London’s most hotly anticipated new restaurants for this year. Both her commitment to serving quality ingredients from sustainable sources and her pledge to showcase female talent within her team are admirable and inspiring, making Abé a thoroughly deserving winner”.

