Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Winner unveiled for AYALA SquareMeal Female Chef of the Year award.

By Michelle Perrett
Published:  04 November, 2021

Sally Abé has been selected as the winner of this year’s AYALA SquareMeal Female Chef of the Year award.

This industry award was first launched in 2018 to celebrate the contribution female chefs are making to the UK restaurant industry and to shine a spotlight on those women whose achievements are proving an inspiration.

The AYALA SquareMeal Female Chef of the Year awards were launched to recognise the trailblazing women making a name for themselves within the industry, while acting as positive role models for young generations considering a future career in the sector.

AYALA SquareMeal said that in Champagne, only 5% of the Chefs de Caves are women with Caroline Latrive, cellar Master at Champagne AYALA, being one of them.

“We are so proud to be part of the AYALA SquareMeal Female Chef of the Year Award. We want to shine a light on the outstanding work female chefs are doing both in their kitchens and in the community at large,” said Latrive.

“We are delighted to congratulate Sally Abé for winning the Award this year, not just for her superb work at The Harwood Arms and now The Pem, but also for her charity work, support for the NHS and her commitment to creating a female led team”.

Sally Abé follows in the footsteps of past winners including Angela Hartnett in 2018 and Skye Gyngell in 2019.

After leaving The Harwood Arms, where she was head chef, Abé took up the role of consultant chef for the Conrad St James, operating four F&B outlets within the hotel. The latest addition is The Pem, which takes its name from suffragette Emily Wilding Davison.

SquareMeal head of content Caroline Hendry added: “Sally Abé has been the name on everybody’s lips in 2021, with The Pem proving one of London’s most hotly anticipated new restaurants for this year. Both her commitment to serving quality ingredients from sustainable sources and her pledge to showcase female talent within her team are admirable and inspiring, making Abé a thoroughly deserving winner”.

Abé was presented with her award at a Champagne reception, held for all of the shortlisted chefs, at Petersham Nurseries in Covent Garden.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media Ltd: Harpers Senior News & Web Reporter

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95