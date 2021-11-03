Jascots' 'Electric Vin' makes in-roads to sustainability

By Jo Gilbert

Jascots Wine Merchants has unveiled the first electric van in its fleet – the first step in what the company has revealed to be a plan to eventually convert all its London-based vehicles to electric.

Dubbed the 'Electric Vin', the company said the new vehicle is parts of plans to "go further" for customers while minimising impact on the planet.

The eco-friendly addition will service Jascots' London-based customers in restricted emission zones. Charging points will also be installed at the Jascots depot in Neasden, North London, making way for an expanded electric fleet to charge rapidly and keep up with the pace of deliveries.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our first electric van to the fleet, just the first step towards our objective of converting our fleet to electric power," managing partner, Miles MacInnes said. "This van will save more than three tonnes per year of CO2 emissions contributing to our efforts to reduce emissions per bottle of wine sold again this year – which would be the 10th year in the last 12 when this target has been hit.”

As technology improves and the load bearing capacity of electric vehicles increases, Jascots said it intends to convert its London fleet solely to electric powered vans.

The London fleet meanwhile will be used to grow the company’s its reach outside of London.

Jascots has committed to offset all emissions that it is unable to save by investing in carbon negative projects.











