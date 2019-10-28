Subscriber login Close [x]
London distillery launches white spiced rum

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  28 October, 2019

London-based start-up Silk Road Distillers has launched with a white spiced rum.

Silk Road White Spiced Rum is distilled in small batches and is hand-bottled and labelled.

The spirit is spiced with six vapour-infused botanicals during distillation, a process that results in a lighter, more delicate expression than traditional dark spiced rums.

Founder George Agate said: “Our drink was created out of the love we have for rum and our passion for the vibrant and beautiful cities along the Silk Road.

“We now want to use this passion to spearhead a revolution in rum that is long overdue.”

The recommended serve for Silk Road White Spiced Rum is with tonic.

It is currently only available online direct from the distillery.

Some 35 million bottles of rum were sold in the UK last year, with sales hitting £1bn. The white- and spiced-rum categories were together worth £137m.

There are now close to 200 rum brands in the UK, up from 50 in 2006.

Last year also saw a 21% rise in the number of distillery businesses in the UK. At the same time, the number of new spirits-related trademarks rose 12%.

