UKHospitality invites industry to showcase sustainability at COP 26

By Michelle Perrett

Trade association UKHospitality (UKH) is inviting operators and industry representatives to attend an industry event at COP26 next month.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference takes place between 31 October and 12 November in Glasgow, bringing together world leaders to commit to urgent global climate action.

Industry representatives attending the UKH event will join MPs, Scottish Parliamentarians, sustainability experts and suppliers to celebrate the great strides the hospitality industry is making on its sustainability journey.

The event is free to attend and will set out the sector’s net zero ambitions, as well as offering attendees practical advice to reduce costs and carbon emissions.

Speakers at the event, which will take place on Wednesday 10 November, from 2pm to 6pm at Revolution Glasgow, Mitchell Street, include Kate Nicholls, chief executive, UKHospitality, Mark Chapman, founder, Zero Carbon Forum, Ivan McKee, Scottish Minister for Business, Trade, Tourism and Enterprise and Seema Malhotra MP, shadow minister for business and consumers.

In addition, operators including IHG Hotels & Resorts, BrewDog, Burger King and Compass will join a panel to talk about the opportunities and challenges involved in driving more sustainable businesses.

“COP 26 will be a significant showcase for the UK and this event is an opportunity for our industry to shine a light on the good work that is being done to ensure a sustainable future for all of us,” said Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKH.

“It is vital that the entire industry is represented, and that everyone participates in a conversation that will shape the future of our industry and the country, and so we urge anyone who is interested in attending to come along and be part of something significant.”

The wider drinks sector has been taking action over sustainability. Earlier this week Liberty Wines revealed that it had become the only ‘carbon neutral plus’ UK wine supplier – offsetting more emissions than the business generates.

The Scotch Whisky Association has become the UK’s first food and drink trade association to be recognised as a Race to Zero partner.

UKH recently urged the sector to use Hospitality Apprenticeships Week 2021 as a platform to champion the diverse and exciting careers on offer.









