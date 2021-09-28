Subscriber login Close [x]
Laithwaites becomes 'Official Wine Partner' of ITV Drama

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  28 September, 2021

Wine retailer Laithwaites has announced a new partnership with terrestrial channel ITV Drama.

The agreement, which was brokered by data marketing firm Medialab, will see Laithwaites become the first Official Wine Partner of the popular channel.

The collaboration involves the release of 12 new contextual TV adverts, produced by ITV Creative, exploring the ‘drama in every drop’ of Laithwaite’s wines.

They will be broadcast around ITV’s new dramas this Autumn including The Larkins, Hollington Drive, The Long Call and Midsomer Murders, and the campaign launched last Friday with the new series of Grantchester.

Mike Barrett, ITV Group Sales & Partnerships Controller, commented: “We’ve got a huge Autumn in store with some incredible new dramas on-screen and I’m delighted to welcome Laithwaites as our brand-new Official Wine Partner for ITV Drama.”



