Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Bibendum becomes official wine partner of London Restaurant Festival

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  28 September, 2020

Bibendum Wine has been unveiled as the official wine partner of this year’s London Restaurant Festival (LRF), which will be running an amended schedule of in-restaurant and at-home events when it returns this Thursday 1 October.

Bibendum will provide the London Restaurant Festival with a broad range of wines from its portfolio, which will be paired with menus at over 60 culinary events.

This will include over 40 small-scale, socially distanced experiences for restaurant diners, spanning tasting menus, chef-hosted dinners and ‘gourmet odysseys’.

At home participants will be able to get involved via a series of “expertly delivered and exclusive” chef’s tables, feasts at-home and drinks masterclasses.

Simon Davis, founder of the event, which has taken place across London annually since 2009, said: “We are extremely pleased to have a wine business of such distinction as Bibendum come on board as the Official Wine Partner of London Restaurant Festival. Since LRF Experiences are now all paired with wine, it makes sense. We’re now working closely with Bibendum to select an inspiring selection of wine to star alongside menus at 50 of London’s leading restaurants.”

Michael Saunders, CEO of Bibendum Wine, added: “At a time where it is extremely difficult for wine producers to put their wines in front of consumers and the restaurant trade, we are delighted that we can provide an opportunity for them to showcase their wines at such an exciting series of events.”

The London Restaurant Festival runs from 1 to 31 October, with all out-of-home experiences finishing by 10pm, in accordance with the latest government guidelines.

Bibendum Wine was acquired by C&C Group in 2018 after the collapse of distribution giant Conviviality. Saunders returned as chief executive the same year, having begun working for Bibendum in 1983.






Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95