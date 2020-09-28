Bibendum becomes official wine partner of London Restaurant Festival

By Jo Gilbert

Bibendum Wine has been unveiled as the official wine partner of this year’s London Restaurant Festival (LRF), which will be running an amended schedule of in-restaurant and at-home events when it returns this Thursday 1 October.

Bibendum will provide the London Restaurant Festival with a broad range of wines from its portfolio, which will be paired with menus at over 60 culinary events.

This will include over 40 small-scale, socially distanced experiences for restaurant diners, spanning tasting menus, chef-hosted dinners and ‘gourmet odysseys’.

At home participants will be able to get involved via a series of “expertly delivered and exclusive” chef’s tables, feasts at-home and drinks masterclasses.

Simon Davis, founder of the event, which has taken place across London annually since 2009, said: “We are extremely pleased to have a wine business of such distinction as Bibendum come on board as the Official Wine Partner of London Restaurant Festival. Since LRF Experiences are now all paired with wine, it makes sense. We’re now working closely with Bibendum to select an inspiring selection of wine to star alongside menus at 50 of London’s leading restaurants.”

Michael Saunders, CEO of Bibendum Wine, added: “At a time where it is extremely difficult for wine producers to put their wines in front of consumers and the restaurant trade, we are delighted that we can provide an opportunity for them to showcase their wines at such an exciting series of events.”

The London Restaurant Festival runs from 1 to 31 October, with all out-of-home experiences finishing by 10pm, in accordance with the latest government guidelines.

Bibendum Wine was acquired by C&C Group in 2018 after the collapse of distribution giant Conviviality. Saunders returned as chief executive the same year, having begun working for Bibendum in 1983.











