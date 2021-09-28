Gordon Ramsay duo head to the 'burbs

The Victoria Oxshott
High St, Oxshott, Leatherhead KT22 0JR
This new neighbourhood gastropub has plenty of pedigree via its founders, ex-Fat Duck duo Matt Larcombe, previously of The Crown, and Simon King, former operations director for the Gordon Ramsay Group. Having met during their time working for Heston Blumenthal’s senior team, their venture is aiming to be the new upmarket local in town, with elevated takes on modern favourites such fish & chips with atomised vinegar spray. A suitably modern and extensive wine and cocktail list will sit alongside, with extra focus given to up-and-coming winemakers and boutique producers.